Ex-Review-Journal employee Earhart dies

Rodney D. Earhart, former longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal platemaking manager, died Sunday of cancer. He was 75.

Earhart was employed in the newspaper’s platemaking department, where he worked his way up to manager, from 1955 until his retirement in 1996.

“Rodney was a character,” said Terry Duck, Review-Journal operations director, who worked with Earhart for nine years. “In the old days, he walked around with a cigar stub sticking out of his mouth, and he was always quick to crack a joke.”

Earhart met his wife of 18 years, Patty Earhart, at the newspaper, where she worked in the composing department.

They retired together and traveled around the United States in a motor home, Patty Earhart said.

Her husband also used to race cars and was an avid NASCAR fan, she said.

“We went to every race until he got sick,” she said.

Earhart, who was born in Omaha, Neb., is survived by his wife, three daughters, a son, two stepsons and seven grandchildren.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at St. George’s Anglican Church, 7676 W. Gilmore Ave., near Buffalo Drive. The family requests donations be made to St. George’s in Rodney Earhart’s name.

