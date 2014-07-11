Failed stunt leads to lawsuit

A Las Vegas man injured while trying to set a Guinness world record for jumping through tempered glass filed a federal lawsuit this week that accuses truTV of failing to properly maintain his equipment.

A Las Vegas man injured while trying to set a Guinness world record for jumping through tempered glass filed a federal lawsuit this week that accuses truTV of failing to properly maintain his equipment.

Jesus Villa says in the lawsuit that his injuries occurred on July 12, 2013, while he was trying to achieve the “fastest time to jump through 10 panes of tempered glass” on the truTV show, “Guinness World Records Gone Wild.”

Villa did a successful test run, but prior to filming the stunt on July 12, his equipment was modified contrary to his safety specifications, the lawsuit alleges. As a result, the stunt failed, and he wound up in the hospital.

The defendants in the lawsuit include the Courtroom Television Network, which does business as truTV; Turner Broadcasting System; and Time Warner Inc.

Villa is seeking general and punitive damages.

A spokesman for Turner Broadcasting in Atlanta, which oversees truTV, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-8135. Find him on Twitter: @JGermanRJ.