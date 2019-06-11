Family of 5 displaced after western Las Vegas house fire

A family of five and their two dogs were displaced from their west valley home after a fire Monday afternoon. One person was burned and a fire investigator injured an ankle.

Several people called 911 about 4:50 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the back of a house on the 300 block of Lakehurst Road, near Buffalo and Alta drives, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said in a release.

Everybody inside had escaped the burning one-story wood-frame house, but one person burned a hand and was treated at the scene, the release said.

It took Las Vegas firefighters about 20 minutes to control the fire, the release said. The fire destroyed half of the roof and caused moderate-to-heavy damage through the rest of the house, totaling about $150,000 in destruction. Two adults, three children and two dogs were displaced by the fire, the release said.

Firefighters were unable to ascertain the fire’s cause but they couldn’t rule out the possibility it was an electrical fire, the release said. Investigators determined it started on the house’s back-covered patio, where one of the home’s residents had seen flames coming from the rear of a clothes dryer.

A fire investigator injured an ankle during the probe and was treated at University Medical Center, the release said.

