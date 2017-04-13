Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide reaches settlements

OLATHE, Kan. — The family of a 10-year-old boy who died while riding a waterslide at a Kansas water park has reached settlements with a general contractor and a consulting company involved in the project.
Rep. Scott Schwab testified Wednesday that he and his family agreed to the terms of the wrongful-death settlements involving his son, Caleb. The boy died in August on the 17-story Verruckt waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reports terms of settlements with Henry & Sons Construction and National Aquatics Safety Company were not released.
Henry & Sons was the general contractor for Verruckt, a 168-foot waterslide that was promoted as the world’s tallest such ride.
National Aquatics, based in Dickinson, Texas, and its owner, John Hunsucker, consulted on the project.
