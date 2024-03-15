50°F
News

Family sues Snapchat in Las Vegas woman’s overdose death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2024 - 11:05 am
 
Theresa Keyes, right, the mother of Avianna Cavanaugh, a drug overdose victim, and her children ...
Theresa Keyes, right, the mother of Avianna Cavanaugh, a drug overdose victim, and her children Savanna Keyes, left, and Joseph enter the courtroom during a sentencing hearing for Christopher Gonzalez at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Christopher Gonzalez, right, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an overdose death, listens a ...
Christopher Gonzalez, right, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an overdose death, listens as Theresa Keyes, the mother of victim Avianna Cavanaugh, reads her victim-impact statement during Gonzalez's sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The family of a 20-year-old woman who overdosed on fentanyl has sued Snapchat alleging the woman connected her with a drug dealer over the social media platform.

In March 2021, Las Vegas resident Avianna Cavanaugh was found dead in her boyfriend’s bedroom. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Cavanaugh died from the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and hydroxyzine.

A lawsuit filed in District Court Wednesday named Snap, INC., the company that owns Snapchat, as defendant in the wrongful death case.

Snap, INC. could not be immediately reached for comment.

Cavanaugh had purchased counterfeit pills containing fentanyl from a Snapchat dealer later identified as Christopher Gonzalez. Cavanaugh believed she was purchasing either Xanax and/or Oxycodone, according to the lawsuit.

Attorneys from the Law Office of Eglet Adams who are representing Cavanaugh’s family declined to comment.

In October 2022, Gonzalez was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of voluntary manslaughter and sale of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors charged Gonzalez and his girlfriend Tylar Hager, 24, with second-degree murder in connection with Cavanaugh’s death.

Hager pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Uniformed Controller Substance Act. She was sentenced to probation a month after Gonzalez was sentenced, court records show.

The lawsuit alleged that Snapchat facilitates the sale of deadly drugs through the app’s features including disappearing messages, recommended content and the quick add feature.

It went on to allege that Snapchat targets young, impressionable people and that Cavanaugh died because of “Snapchat’s defective design and negligent operation.”

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

