Family wins $20M settlement in Kansas boy’s waterslide death

Riders go down the Verruckt waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. The family of Caleb Schwab, a Kansas lawmaker's son who was killed Aug. 7, 2016, on the ride, has reached a settlement with the park's owner. (Charlie Riedel/File, AP)

The family of a Kansas boy who was killed while riding the world’s tallest water slide last summer will receive a settlement of nearly $20 million, local media reported Thursday.

Caleb Thomas Schwab, 10, died of a neck injury in August 2016 at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City while on the water slide known as the Verruckt, or “insane” in German. The boy was found dead after finishing a ride on the slide, which sent riders plunging 17 stories at up to 50 miles an hour. He was riding on a raft with two women who suffered minor injuries when the incident occurred, police said.

The boy was the son of Scott Schwab, a Republican state representative from Olathe, a Kansas City suburb.

The bulk of the settlement, $14 million, will come from SVV 1 and KC Water Park, two companies associated with the Texas-based water park operator Schlitterbahn, the Kansas City Star reported, citing court documents.

Reuters could not immediately obtain the documents.

Other parties include the company that constructed the ride and the maker of the raft used on the slide.

Attorneys for the Schwab family declined to comment when contacted by the Kansas City Star. The attorneys did not immediately respond to request for comment by Reuters on Thursday.

“The Schwab family and all those impacted by the accident will forever be in our thoughts and prayers, and our deepest condolences are with the family,” Schlitterbahn said in a statement.

“We are thankful to have reached a settlement with all parties. We will be removing the ride from our Kansas City park when given permission by the court, which we have yet to receive.”

The boy’s death prompted legislation last month to tighten restrictions on amusement rides in the state.

In November, waterpark officials said the company would close the ride permenantly and eventually tear it down.