106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
News

Fire burns 2 trailers outside Nevada trooper’s memorial service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2021 - 2:13 pm
 
A fire occurs at Central Church following Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's memorial se ...
A fire occurs at Central Church following Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's memorial service on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A fire occurs at Central Church following Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's memorial se ...
A fire occurs at Central Church following Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's memorial service on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A fire occurs at Central Church following Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's memorial se ...
A fire occurs at Central Church following Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's memorial service on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As a memorial service was ending for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May, two trailers in the Henderson church’s parking lot caught on fire.

The memorial service at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, ended about 12:45 p.m. Friday. As mourners were leaving and a procession of law enforcement officials escorted May’s body to a graveside service, a passing Henderson Fire Department truck saw black smoke from the freeway, said Battalion Chief Doug Koopman.

North Las Vegas Fire Department officials who attended the funeral were the first to respond to the fire, which started in a trailer near a storage area in the church’s parking lot, Koopman said. Firefighters were finishing spraying down the scene with water by about 1:15 p.m.

The fire spread to a second trailer, and both were badly burnt by the time the fire was put out, Koopman said.

Investigators were continuing to determine what caused the fire Friday afternoon, Koopman said. No injuries were reported.

“I don’t think anyone was around, or nobody’s giving us any clue of what happened,” he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
2
Raiders report: Team brings in Pro Bowl linebacker for visit
Raiders report: Team brings in Pro Bowl linebacker for visit
3
Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to get vaccinated; ‘No one wants a mandate’
Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to get vaccinated; ‘No one wants a mandate’
4
COVID cases among vaccinated on the rise in Clark County
COVID cases among vaccinated on the rise in Clark County
5
Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Remembering Nevadans lost to COVID-19
RJ

Thousands have died from COVID-19 in Nevada. Not all of their names have been made public by local and state officials, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been tracking COVID deaths since the onset of the pandemic through various sources.

In a July 26, 2021, file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif. ...
California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for 2.2.M health workers
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

The new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

A utility pole burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, ...
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates tiny California town
By Christopher Weber and Noah Berger The Associated Press

The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40 mph (64 kph) gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada community of Greenville on Wednesday evening.