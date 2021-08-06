Fire burns 2 trailers outside Nevada trooper’s memorial service

As a memorial service was ending for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May, two trailers in the Henderson church’s parking lot caught on fire.

A fire occurs at Central Church following Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's memorial service on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The memorial service at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, ended about 12:45 p.m. Friday. As mourners were leaving and a procession of law enforcement officials escorted May’s body to a graveside service, a passing Henderson Fire Department truck saw black smoke from the freeway, said Battalion Chief Doug Koopman.

North Las Vegas Fire Department officials who attended the funeral were the first to respond to the fire, which started in a trailer near a storage area in the church’s parking lot, Koopman said. Firefighters were finishing spraying down the scene with water by about 1:15 p.m.

The fire spread to a second trailer, and both were badly burnt by the time the fire was put out, Koopman said.

Investigators were continuing to determine what caused the fire Friday afternoon, Koopman said. No injuries were reported.

“I don’t think anyone was around, or nobody’s giving us any clue of what happened,” he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

