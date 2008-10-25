Fire destroys home in east Las Vegas

An east Las Vegas home was destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home at 1363 N. Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, at 2:30 p.m.

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Al Osborne said the fire might have started outside the home. Propane and other tanks in the back yard exploded and contributed to the fire, Osborne said.

The owner of the home was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation but declined to go to the hospital, according to Osborne. There were no other injuries.

Osborne said the fire was knocked down quickly but the home was a total loss.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the fire, he said.