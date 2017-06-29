Fire guts central Las Vegas apartment, family of 6 displaced

Clark County fire crews were called about 12:40 a.m. to the Park Arms Apartments at 511 E. Sahara Ave. on reports of a building fire.

A fire early Thursday morning at the Park Arms Apartments, 511 E. Sahara Ave., displaced a family of six. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A family of six was displaced after a fire gutted their second-story apartment Thursday morning in the central valley.

Clark County fire crews were called about 12:40 a.m. to the Park Arms Apartments at 511 E. Sahara Ave. on reports of a building fire.

“It was burning really good when we got here,” battalion chief Capt. Eric Poleski said.

Firefighters with Clark County Fire Department found flames burning in a second-story unit of an eight-unit building. The Fire Department called in two additional engines for help, but Poleski said they ultimately weren’t used.

A child with special needs was hospitalized for observation, he said.

The fire didn’t extend to other units but it charred the family’s apartment.

“Absolutely nothing left,” Poleski said.

The building manager, who lived below the family, was also displaced due to water damage. The American Red Cross is helping all seven people.

The fire’s cause was under investigation. Poleski estimated the damage at $75,000.

