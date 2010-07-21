Firefighters’ ad attacks Rory Reid for mothballing rescue unit

That crunch you just heard was the sound of a heavy rescue fire engine backing over the gubernatorial candidacy of Rory Reid.

Clark County firefighters, traditionally loyal to all Nevada Democrats named Reid, have produced a devastating attack ad questioning the Clark County commissioner’s judgment for the decision to mothball the department’s highly trained heavy rescue engine unit as a cost-cutting measure.

Firefighters and county officials continue protracted negotiations, and the word is both sides are at an impasse. One number being thrown around is that the firefighters have agreed to nearly

$10 million in concessions, but county officials are saying that figure doesn’t go far enough.

There’s ample politics on both sides. With the economy in the dumper and the once-fat county scrambling to slash the budget, criticizing the well-paid firefighters and their generous contract — one approved by the commission — has become a popular pastime. Reid joined in the firefighter bash when he suggested sidelining the county’s heavy rescue engine company.

On paper, heavy rescue units aren’t cost effective. That is, until you need one. Now the city Fire Department’s Station 44 is the valley’s only unit devoted to large vehicle extrication, swift-water rescue, high-rise assistance, as well as underground and enclosed space rescue.

Reid will need to dig his way out of a political cave-in following the creation of www.roryreidsthreat.com. The accompanying commercial blisters the commissioner at a time he trails Republican Brian Sandoval by double digits in the latest governor’s race poll.

The voice-over: “It’s a question of judgment. Rory Reid says he’s trying to contain costs, yet he’s approved promotions and pay raises for county bureaucrats this year. Simultaneously Reid shut down one of the most important rescue teams in Southern Nevada. It’s heavy rescue that uses jaws of life when horrific car crashes trap victims. The team pulls victims from raging waters during flood season. They’re the lifeline for high-rise buildings on the Las Vegas Strip. The savings: a little over one cent a day per resident.”

County firefighters union President Ryan Beaman warns, “It’s only a matter of time before we have a significant incident.”

Reid’s reply: “The ad is false. I have been informed by Fire Chief Steve Smith that this action will not negatively impact response times or public safety. The Clark County Commission, at the recommendation of Chief Smith, took this action in a difficult fiscal environment.”

Contract negotiators can argue over the firefighters’ future, but Reid has a race to run — and getting heated up by local firefighters hurts.

To date, Reid has run as Nevada’s “Education Governor” in waiting. It’s an important issue. He makes salient points about the link between improving public education and broadening Nevada’s sluggish economy.

But education is a nonstarter at a time of high unemployment. Nevadans are worried about keeping food on the table and that table under a roof.

To make it a race to the wire, Reid needs to hit Sandoval much harder. That means he must make it personal, and I’m not sure he’s comfortable with such a campaign.

Reid is being reminded once again why it’s so difficult to rise in the political ranks from the County Commission. The county duty is riddled with booby traps: UMC, the budget, special-interest votes, and the firefighters contract, to name a few.

So far, Reid has done a credible job of framing his efforts to address some of the complex issues facing the community. But political messages aren’t about complexities: They’re about crafting powerful imagery, and a county hospital crisis and firefighters contract make great grist for 30-second attack ads.

It sounds like “Rory Reid’s threat” is a double-entendre.

For Reid, the real threat is coming from county firefighters at the worst possible time.

John L. Smith’s column appears Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. E-mail him at Smith@reviewjournal.com or call (702) 383-0295. He also blogs at lvrj.com/blogs/smith.