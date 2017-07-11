Firefighters making progress battling Mount Potosi fire

The wildfire burning at Mount Potosi was 75 percent contained late Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

U.S. Forest Service officials say a wildfire burning on the western side of Mount Potosi should be fully contained sometime Friday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The wildfire burning on Mount Potosi was 75 percent contained late Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews continue to battle the fire, about 28 miles southwest of Las Vegas, which began Thursday with a lightning strike. Wind gusts from thunderstorms contributed to some isolated tree torching on Monday, but the fire on the mountain’s west side remained at 420 acres as of 8 p.m., according to a Forest Service release.

The Forest Service said Monday extra resources at the Mount Potosi fire would be reassigned to other fires.

“Firefighters will continue to mop-up and patrol the fire perimeter until full containment is reached over the next several days,” the release said.

Authorities expect the fire to be fully contained by Friday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.