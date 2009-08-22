Five injured in boat blast

An explosion on a boat at Lake Mead National Recreation Area injured five people Thursday evening.

An explosion on a boat at Lake Mead National Recreation Area injured five people Thursday evening.

Seven people from Las Vegas were on the boat in Callville Bay Marina when the explosion happened about 6 p.m., according to National Park Service spokesman Andrew Muñoz.

Three were taken to University Medical Center with injuries that included burns and abrasions.

National Park Service firefighters and rangers and Clark County Fire Department firefighters responded to the blast.

The explosion remains under investigation, but investigators suspect it might have been caused by a buildup of gasoline fumes on the boat.