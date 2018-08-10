Forklift knocks down 13 power poles in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas police and NV Energy are investigating in incident in which a forklift knocked down 13 power poles in the south Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

Las Vegas police and NV Energy are investigating downed power lines at Polaris Avenue and Post Road, near Sunset Road, on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police and NV Energy are investigating an incident in which a forklift knocked down 13 power poles in the south Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a vehicle accident and downed power lines around 11:45 a.m. near Polaris Avenue and Post Road, north of Sunset Road, said spokesperson Laura Meltzer.

Some power lines were reported to be live and blocking Polaris Avenue, Meltzer said.

“I would just advise folks to avoid the area,” she said.

A forklift knocked the poles over, Jennifer Schuricht, a spokeswoman for NV Energy, said in an email.

There were 622 customers without power at approximately 2 p.m. Customers were estimated to have power restored by 2:30 p.m., according to NV Energy’s website.

“Our crews are on-site to assess the damage and make repairs,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

