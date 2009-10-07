Former Gibbons staffer joins firm

CARSON CITY — Josh Hicks, Gov. Jim Gibbons’ former chief of staff, on Monday opened an office in Reno for a national law firm whose work includes lobbying federal, state and local governments.

Hicks will work for Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, which is expanding its government relations group.

“Establishing a presence in Reno increases our geographic footprint and government relations capabilities across the West,” said Ellen Schulhofer, manager partner of Brownstein’s Las Vegas office. “As a result, we can provide our clients with even more comprehensive state and local lobbying, public policy and legal representation.”

A practicing attorney for 11 years, Hicks served as chief of staff for Gibbons until retiring in July. Earlier, Hicks had been the governor’s legal counsel.

His practice will focus on public policy, administrative law, Nevada tax law and election law.