Former governor Miller to share stories in memoir

RENO — Former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller is writing a book about his life entitled, "Son of a Gambling Man."

The Democrat who served as governor from 1989-99 says his memoir is scheduled to be published next year by Thomas Dunne Books, a division of St. Martin’s Press.

Miller says the combination of his father’s role as an early gaming pioneer in the state and his own eventual election as governor provide an interesting look at the changes over the past half century he says could only happen in Nevada.

He intends to share stories about his meetings with U.S. presidents and world leaders as well as celebrities such as Barbra Streisand, Michael Douglas and Michael Jordan. Miller lives in Henderson.

His son, Ross, is secretary of state.