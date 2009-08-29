Four charged in LV indoor pot operation

Four Las Vegas residents face criminal charges in connection with a sophisticated indoor marijuana-growing operation.

According to a statement released Thursday by the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas, the charges were brought after federal and local law enforcement officials searched a warehouse near Interstate 15 and West Desert Inn Road.

During the June search, officials found 2,000 marijuana plants.

Jeffrey Talley, 40; Alicia Talley, 41; Jim Castaneda Jr., 35; and Craig Huber, 51, all of Las Vegas, are charged with conspiracy to manufacture marijuana, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Jeffrey Talley and Alicia Talley also are charged with conspiring to launder money.

All of the defendants were arrested Aug. 6 and appeared before a federal magistrate judge the following day.

Jeffrey Talley was detained pending trial, and the other defendants were released on their own recognizance.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to grow about 2,000 marijuana plants. Authorities estimate that the plants had the ability to produce $7 million worth of marijuana.