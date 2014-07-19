Fracking protested at BLM auction in Reno

Rural Nevada fracking opponents protested a federal oil and gas lease sale to Noble Energy in Reno on Thursday out of concern about the potential impact on the environment and the livelihoods of local ranchers.

Protesters gathered in Reno on Thursday to demonstrate against a Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale to Noble Energy. (Whip Villarreal/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — Rural Nevada fracking opponents protested a federal oil and gas lease sale on Thursday out of concern about the potential impact on the environment and the livelihoods of local ranchers.

The protest took place in front of the Bureau of Land Management building in Reno, where more than 30 people hoisted signs displaying their opposition to hydraulic fracturing.

Hydraulic fracturing is a technique in which water mixed with chemicals is injected into deep-rock formations underground to allow petroleum and natural gas to be pumped to the surface.

The BLM put 102 parcels up for bid. The end of Thursday’s auction resulted in 27 parcels sold, which translates into 39,070 acres, in the Battle Mountain region. There were no bids on the rest of the 102 parcels

“We believe the costs of fracking far outweigh the perceived benefits,” said Dawn Harris a spokeswoman for the group Nevadans Against Fracking. “The farmers, ranchers and families that live in Reese River Valley are at risk of losing their livelihoods and way of life.”

The group believes that fracking is a threat to the environment in several ways. They are concerned about chemicals that are injected with the water during the fracking process and the potential earthquakes that might occur as a result of the practice. The group also cites the air pollution it creates.

The protesters are calling on Gov. Brian Sandoval to keep fracking out of Nevada. However, they might find this goal difficult to achieve because Sandoval supports fracking in the Silver State with appropriate safeguards.

“I support (fracking) as long as it is done in conjunction with and subject to the review of the Department of Minerals,” he said on the day of the auction.

When asked about the livelihoods of ranchers who might be hurt by fracking, Sandoval said: “Of course those are valid concerns that we are taking into consideration.”