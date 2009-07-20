Gibbons visits soldiers in Iraq

Gov. Jim Gibbons visited soldiers in Iraq today as part of a three-governor tour to gauge troop morale in the Basra area, according to a military press release.

Gibbons was joined on the tour of the war-torn nation by Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon. Gibbons said in a prepared statement that Silver State residents need to show their gratitude to soldiers serving overseas.

“The people of Nevada need to recognize and reward their service,” Gibbons said. “We need to make sure we have jobs for them when they return and that they are taken care of just like they took care of us.”

Soldiers were also allowed to ask the governors questions at a town hall forum, the release said. The governors were also given the opportunity to learn more about military operations in the region.