Girl missing from southwest Las Vegas found safe
A 12-year-old girl last seen Monday in the southwest valley has been found, Las Vegas police said.
A 12-year-old girl last seen Monday in the southwest valley has been found, Las Vegas police said.
Estrella Alvarez was last seen near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. She has since been found safe, police said Thursday morning.
Further information was not immediately available.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.