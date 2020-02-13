Girl missing from southwest Las Vegas found safe

A 12-year-old girl last seen Monday in the southwest valley has been found, Las Vegas police said.

Estrella Alvarez has been found safe, police said Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She had been missing from southwest Las Vegas since Monday. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Estrella Alvarez was last seen near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. She has since been found safe, police said Thursday morning.

Further information was not immediately available.

