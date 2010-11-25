LOS ANGELES — More turkey, less white bread and mashed potatoes. Just in time for holiday feasting, a large study found that diets higher in protein and lower in carbohydrates can help overweight adults who managed to drop some weight keep it off.
Go for turkey, not stuffing to keep the weight off
November 25, 2010 - 10:05 am