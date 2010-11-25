News

Go for turkey, not stuffing to keep the weight off

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 25, 2010 - 10:05 am
 

LOS ANGELES — More turkey, less white bread and mashed potatoes. Just in time for holiday feasting, a large study found that diets higher in protein and lower in carbohydrates can help overweight adults who managed to drop some weight keep it off.

