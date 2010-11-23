GOP making caucus matter

As it did in 2008, Nevada will play a determining role in the next presidential election as the only Western state with an early caucus. This time, however, the focus will be on the likely crowded field of Republican candidates.

Moving to ensure top GOP contenders don’t give Nevada the brushoff as they did before, state party leaders changed the rules to make the 2012 caucus results binding. That means delegates must stick with their candidate choices during conventions they later will attend, when the party’s presidential nominee is selected.

And that gives presidential hopefuls more reason to come here to fight for every delegate.

“In 2008, we didn’t get too many Republicans visiting Nevada. We’re a small state. We were forgotten,” said Heidi Smith, GOP national committeewoman, on Monday, following the weekend rule changes. “We’re new to this, but we’ve got pull now. We want to make a big to-do this time around.”

Two years ago, the big to-do was the Democratic caucus.

For the first time, in January 2008, Nevada joined Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina as the first states to determine winners and losers in a highly competitive White House contest. Iowa and New Hampshire have long been the initial election proving grounds every four years, and South Carolina joined them a few decades ago. Nevada is now the first test of strength in the West.

In 2008, Barack Obama won Iowa. Then Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire, keeping her in the running and prompting her to shake up her plan and make an in-person pitch for Nevada support, instead of skipping the state to focus on more than 20 states in an upcoming “super Tuesday” primary.

As a result, the Nevada Democratic caucus received national attention as Obama and Clinton battled it out, resulting in a split decision: Clinton won the caucus by popular vote, but Obama ended up with more delegates — 13 to 12 — according to initial calculations.

On the Republican side, the Jan. 19 caucus was an afterthought and a bit of a bust.

Mitt Romney campaigned in Nevada and won the caucus with more than half of the vote, thanks mostly to Mormons backing their fellow church member.

Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, came in second. And U.S. Sen. John McCain came in third despite skipping Nevada to focus instead on the South Carolina primary that he won the same day, putting him on a path toward the GOP nomination.

In the end, the Nevada GOP convention later backed McCain, although it was a controversial decision that upset Paul supporters, who objected to an abrupt end to the meeting.

Ahead of 2012, Republicans this time around are organizing early. It’s also no accident that top potential GOP contenders visited Nevada this year to campaign for Republicans, including the following:

■ Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, McCain’s vice presidential running mate in 2008.

■ McCain. Like Palin, he campaigned for Republican candidate Sharron Angle, who lost to U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

■ Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker, who also appeared with Angle .

■ Romney, who helped Angle and Joe Heck, the Republican who defeated Rep. Dina Titus.

“The candidates cannot ignore Nevada when it’s one of the first states up,” said Mark Peplowski, political science professor at the College of Southern Nevada. “And the Republicans in Nevada are trying to put a little more heat on the candidates to get out here and earn those (delegate) seats.”

The state Republican Central Committee, meeting Saturday in Fallon, agreed to the rule changes with more than 180 GOP activists attending, said Smith, the committeewoman.

Frank Ricotta, head of the Clark County Republican Party, said the GOP also decided to keep distributing delegates proportionally, based on how much support each candidate gets in Nevada’s 17 counties, much like the three other early voting states, Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

The Nevada Republicans rejected the option of switching to a “winner-take-all” system, although that might have drawn more contenders hoping to grab all the state’s delegates at stake.

“By making it proportional, each presidential hopeful will have a great opportunity to get some delegates for their campaign,” Ricotta said. “This is a great opportunity for Nevada to be highlighted.”

Republicans nationwide used to wrap up the contest more quickly by holding more “winner take all” primaries and caucuses, in which the candidate with the most votes gets all the state’s delegates. But the Republican National Committee changed its rules for 2012 to stretch out the race in hopes that candidates will be forced to campaign across the country, so more voters will have a say.

States holding GOP primaries or caucuses in March must award delegates in proportion to the percentage of votes. Those holding elections in April or later would use a winner-take-all system.

Ricotta, who considers himself a member of the Tea Party movement, which opposes government expansion, said there wasn’t a lot of “buzz” around any one potential presidential contender yet, although he said the GOP appears to be leaning toward conservative candidates.

“There is no favorite. The field will broaden as we go forward,” Ricotta said. “It looks like we’ll probably have 10 or 12 people who might throw their hats in the ring. It will be interesting to see which of the candidates will speak to this wave of conservatism sweeping this Republican Party.”

Under a tentative 2012 early voting schedule:

■ The Iowa caucus will be Feb. 6.

■ The New Hampshire primary Feb. 14.

■ The Nevada caucus Feb. 18.

■ And the South Carolina primary Feb. 28.

Each major party has complicated rules and formulas for awarding delegates, and so each election cycle, the presidential hopefuls have different targets to meet to win the overall count.

In 2008, the two main parties in Nevada each had a total of 34 convention delegates, a number that could change for 2012, depending on the state’s population in the U.S. census and other political party measures.

Nevada Democrats awarded 25 of those delegates at the caucus level in addition to another nine so-called “super delegates” who are usually top party officials and office holders.

Nevada Republicans awarded 31 delegates by caucus with three super delegates.

After the early voting states, Democrats, who expect to renominate Obama for re-election, vote in a series of primaries and caucuses that nearly always award delegates proportionally. As a result, the primary season can extend for months, as it did in the tight 2008 race between Clinton and Obama.

Contact Laura Myers at lmyers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2919.