Grateful Dead musician dies at 78

In a statement shared by his daughter Chloe Weir on Saturday, January 10, the family confirmed that the legendary musician “transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could,” adding that he later “succumbed to underlying lung issues.”

“For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road,” the statement on Instagram continued. “A guitarist, vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music.”

Weir co-founded the Grateful Dead in the early ‘60s with Jerry Garcia after the two met as teenagers in Palo Alto, California. The band went on to become one of the most influential groups in rock music, known for its live performances and dedicated fan base known as Deadheads.

According to his family, Weir’s impact extended far beyond the stage.

“His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them,” the statement read. “Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Weir remained active in music well into his later years. His family revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in July and began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park.

“Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts,” the statement said. “Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design.”

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 as a member of the Grateful Dead, Weir continued performing after the band’s original run ended following Garcia’s death in 1995. He later led various Dead-related projects and his own group, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros.

“There is no final curtain here, not really,” the statement concluded. “Only the sense of someone setting off again.”

Weir, his family said, often spoke of a “three-hundred-year legacy,” determined to ensure the music would endure for generations to come.

Weir is survived by his wife, Natascha, and daughters Monet and Chloe. The family requested privacy and expressed gratitude “for the outpouring of love, support, and remembrance.”

“May we honor him not only in sorrow,” the statement said, “but in how bravely we continue with open hearts, steady steps, and the music leading us home.”