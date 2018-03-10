‘Green’ St. Patrick’s Day event planned at Joshua Tree Forest

The Friends of the Arizona Joshua Tree Forest will mark the holiday on March 17 with a free breakfast in Meadview, Arizona, followed by bird watching and nature walks in the nearby Grapevine Mesa Joshua Tree Forest.

U.S. Geological Survey ecologist Todd Esque carries survey equipment into the Grapevine Mesa Joshua Tree Forest near Meadview, Arizona, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A conservation group in northwestern Arizona is throwing a different sort of “green” celebration for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Friends of the Arizona Joshua Tree Forest will mark the holiday on March 17 with a free breakfast in Meadview, Arizona, followed by bird watching and nature walks in the nearby Grapevine Mesa Joshua Tree Forest, about 110 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

The first-ever Arizona Joshua Tree Festival begins at 8 a.m. with a free continental breakfast at the Meadview Civic Association building on Meadview Boulevard, followed by craft activities and demonstrations, informational presenations, raffles and local business exhibits from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A guided bird walk through the Joshua trees south of town will be held from 9-11 a.m. Advanced registration is required by writing to friendsofjoshuatreeforest@hotmail.com.

A guided photography hike in the forest will run from 2:30-4 p.m., and the festivities end with live music at the Fisherman’s Landing on Pueblo Drive in Meadview at 8 p.m.

More information is available on the group’s website at http://joshuatreeforest.org.

36.002873, -114.065724