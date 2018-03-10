‘Green’ St. Patrick’s Day event planned at Joshua Tree Forest

A conservation group in northwestern Arizona is throwing a different sort of “green” celebration for St. Patrick’s Day.
The Friends of the Arizona Joshua Tree Forest will mark the holiday on March 17 with a free breakfast in Meadview, Arizona, followed by bird watching and nature walks in the nearby Grapevine Mesa Joshua Tree Forest, about 110 miles southeast of Las Vegas.
The first-ever Arizona Joshua Tree Festival begins at 8 a.m. with a free continental breakfast at the Meadview Civic Association building on Meadview Boulevard, followed by craft activities and demonstrations, informational presenations, raffles and local business exhibits from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
A guided bird walk through the Joshua trees south of town will be held from 9-11 a.m. Advanced registration is required by writing to friendsofjoshuatreeforest@hotmail.com.
A guided photography hike in the forest will run from 2:30-4 p.m., and the festivities end with live music at the Fisherman’s Landing on Pueblo Drive in Meadview at 8 p.m.
More information is available on the group’s website at http://joshuatreeforest.org.36.002873, -114.065724