Harrah’s closing Bill’s Lake Tahoe Casino

Harrah’s Entertainment is permanently closing Bill’s Lake Tahoe Casino on Jan. 4, the company confirmed today.

The 22-year-old casino-only property is closing because of declining business, dating back to before the economic downturn, Harrah’s spokesman John Packer said.

Bill’s 11 employees will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

Harrah’s Entertainment owns the 510-room Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and the 740-room Harveys Lake Tahoe near Bill’s, which operated 310 slot machines in a 18,000-square-foot casino and a small restaurant.

