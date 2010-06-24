Harrah’s receives approval to buy racetrack near Cleveland

Harrah’s Entertainment received approval Wednesday from Ohio officials to purchase a horse racetrack in the suburbs of Cleveland.

The Ohio State Racing Commission approved the purchase of Thistledown, which the Las Vegas-based gaming giant recently purchased for $43 million at a bankruptcy auction.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled last year that legislation approving video lottery licensing at the racetrack was subject to a referendum. The issue will go before state voters in November.

Nearly $147 million was bet at the racetrack last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

