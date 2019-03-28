Harry Reid takes witness stand in Las Vegas civil trial — LIVESTREAM

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid testifies in the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, March 28, 2019, during his product liability lawsuit trial against the makers of a resistance exercise band after an incident that blinded him in his right eye more than four years ago. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid exits the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, March 28, 2019, during a break in his product liability lawsuit trial against the makers of a resistance exercise band after an incident that blinded him in his right eye more than four years ago. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid took the witness stand Thursday in a trial over a lawsuit he filed after he was blinded in one eye while using an exercise band.

Reid, now 79, sued the makers of a resistance exercise band after an incident that blinded him in his right eye more than four years ago.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and has arrived in court this week in a wheelchair, accompanied by his wife, court marshals and personal security.

Along with losing vision in his right eye in January 2015, Reid suffered a concussion, broken orbital bones, severe disfigurement to his face, bruising and lacerations on his face, hand injuries, scarring and broken ribs, according to his lawsuit.

Reid’s lawyer told jurors in an opening statement that the injuries from the incident with the band, which Reid had under a doctor’s prescription for years to maintain balance, ended his career and changed his life.

About two months after his injury, Reid, Senate minority leader at the time, announced that he would not seek re-election. He had served in the Senate since 1987.

Reid destroyed the medical-grade resistance band that he blamed for blinding him in one eye, an attorney for the band company told jurors earlier this week.

The company’s attorney said the injuries Reid suffered were his own fault.

