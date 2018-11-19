Help homeless by giving to charity, Las Vegas officials say

Police and government officials in the Las Vegas Valley are urging people who want to help the homeless to do their holiday donating to charities instead of on the street.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick in her county office at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

“You see a lot of people going down the street to give blankets, to give water, to give sandwiches, and what I’ll tell you is that’s not healthy for the homeless,” Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said during a press conference Monday morning. “What we want to is actually ensure (homeless people) get services so that moving forward we can keep them off the streets for the long term and get them the proper care and the tools that they need to be successful.”

Recommended ways to donate money, food and supplies can be found online at www.meaningfulchangelv.com.

Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Jones said that giving directly to homeless people can deter them from making contact with local service providers who are equipped to give them shelter, help them look for jobs and provide treatment for drug addiction.

“Oftentimes the people you see in the (street) intersections are the most service-resistant individuals,” he said. “And those are the ones we work tirelessly to get to the resources so long term they can have a place to stay, long term they can have a place to sleep and long term they can be well fed.”

