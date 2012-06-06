Henderson asks workers for two-year wage concession

Henderson officials have asked all employee groups to take at least 2 percent less each year for the next two years, and the Teamsters union was the first bargaining unit to step up to the plate.

"We thoroughly appreciated their willingness to lead on the issue of employee concessions," said Fred Horvath, Henderson’s human resources director.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Henderson City Council unanimously approved a two-year extension of its collective bargaining agreement with the union.

Horvath said the deal with the Teamsters will save the city nearly $2.4 million over the next two years.

Roughly 700 of the city’s 1,800 full-time employees are represented by Teamsters Local 14. Most of them are clerical personnel, trades people, laborers and other blue-collar workers.

The cost savings came from the suspension of a 1.25 percent base wage increase, required by contract, that was to go into effect at the end of this month and by a new requirement to bank all holidays that fall on a normal day off for future time off with pay.

Horvath said the Teamsters have had no base wage increase, commonly called a cost-of-living raise, since July 2009. The Teamsters approved the two-year extension of their contract on May 8.

City spokesman Bud Cranor said all of the other unions also have given up cost-of-living raises.

Last week, the Henderson firefighters union approved a two-year contract extension that also includes a 2 percent reduction each year, resulting in total cost savings of $850,000.

The union represents about 200 firefighters.

City Council members are expected to vote on that contract July 3.

Dan Pentkowski, president of the Henderson firefighters union, released the following statement after the contract extension was approved: "Our goal, as it always has been, is to put the safety of the citizens of Henderson first. This is our third concessionary contract since 2009. We can talk about monetary increases when times are good, but they are not. We came to the table to partner in finding solutions. "

At its May 15 meeting, the City Council approved a $480 million budget for fiscal 2013. It is nearly 4 percent less than the previous year’s budget. City officials said at the time they would be seeking concessions from all employee groups to help reduce a projected $13.5 million deficit.

Officials boast that Henderson has fared better than other local entities because it quickly addressed the economic downturn, which caused unprecedented declines in sales and property taxes, and because it has fostered strong relationships with its employee groups.

Horvath said Pentkowski, specifically, "has shown incredible leadership and willingness to work" with city officials since 2008.

He also said city officials have reached a tentative agreement with about 60 police supervisors that satisfies the 2 percent concession goal. A ratification vote is expected next week.

Negotiations also have begun with representatives of the city’s 330 police and corrections officers.

Mayor Andy Hafen and the rest of the City Council voted Tuesday to forgo their 2.7 percent cost-of-living raises.

Cranor said they have done without the raises for the past four years.

City officials announced last month they would be freezing merit pay for all non-represented employees, a group of about 500 workers. That will result in savings of $2.8 million over the next two years, or 2 percent each year.

In addition, the City Council voted 4-1 to cut 32 positions over the next year in the Public Works Department because of reduced activity. Hafen abstained because he has a brother-in-law who is affected by the restructuring.

"People are already selecting voluntary demotions," Horvath said.

In those cases, he said , employees are accepting vacant positions with lower pay.

"We may have involuntary layoffs," Horvath added.

