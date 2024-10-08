Henderson temple to hold Oct. 7 anniversary ceremony

“Marking one year” will take place at 7 p.m. Midbar Kodesh Temple in Henderson.

A memorial ceremony on Monday will mark the passage of a year since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.

“Marking one year” will take place at 7 p.m. at Midbar Kodesh Temple in Henderson. The event can also be livestreamed.

Hamas led a terrorist attack on an Israeli music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 and taking more than 250 people hostage. The attack was the deadliest in Israeli history.

It is believed that 97 hostages remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 33 confirmed dead by Israeli officials.

In the year since, antisemitism has been on the rise in the United States.

The Anti-Defamation League, which co-sponsored the event, counted a total of 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023 — a 140 percent increase from the prior year and the highest number on record since ADL began tracking such data in 1979.

The attack also led to increased violence in the Middle East.

In the year since the attack, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The conflict has expanded beyond Gaza as well. Israel is fighting the terrorist group Hezbollah, carrying out a series of airstrikes in Beirut on the coast of Lebanon and was the target of Iranian missiles.

