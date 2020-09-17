Henderson woman dies of injuries after being hit by car, police say

Christina Hern, 39, was struck by a car March 11 and died of her injuries days later, police announced Thursday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Months after a 39-year-old Henderson woman was struck by a car in east Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department has reported her death.

Christina Hern was struck by a 2018 BMX X5 about 9:55 p.m. March 11 near Eastern and Rochelle avenues. On Thursday, Metro’s fatal detail was notified that Hern died of her injuries March 13, according to a news release from the department.

Hern’s death was ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Investigators determined that Hern was struck while standing on a raised median in Eastern Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

“The pedestrian entered the path of the BMW, and the front of the BMW struck the pedestrian, police said.

Hern died after she was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. She was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash “due to evidence located at the scene,” police said.

The 20-year-old man driving the BMW remained at the scene and was not suspected of being impaired.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.