Here comes the … Nintendo character?

From the "that’s just sad" category comes a story from Japan about a young man who married a character in a popular interactive video game. A college student going by the name Sal9000 tied the knot with Nene Anegasaki, a character in the Nintendo DS game “Love Plus.”

There was an actual ceremony that was attended by 40 of Sal9000’s friends, and another couple of thousand eavesdropped by live Web feed at Nico Nico Douga (http://www.nicovideo.jp/), a popular Japanese gaming portal, according to this Reuters video story:

http://news.yahoo.com/video/tech-15749651/17183652

Maybe Sal9000 needs to get out more. Or try Match.com.