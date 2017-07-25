High Desert State Prison inmate dies at Valley Hospital

Michael Nathan Sears, 46, was housed in the infirmary at the prison before being admitted to the hospital, the Nevada Corrections Department said in a statement.

An inmate from High Desert State Prison died Saturday afternoon at Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Michael Nathan Sears, 46, was housed in the infirmary at the prison before being admitted to the hospital, the Nevada Corrections Department said in a statement. He died about 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

He was committed March 17, 2016, and was serving 48 to 120 months for attempted lewdness with a minor younger than 14.

The circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately clear.

