Cox Communications will air all 33 of the 2007 Clark County High School graduation ceremonies on Cox Channel 96.

This will mark the first time a local communications company will telecast the ceremonies in Southern Nevada.

Through a partnership between Cox, the Clark County School District, the Orleans Arena and the Thomas and Mack Center, more than half of the graduation ceremonies will be broadcast live. The balance of the ceremonies are airing tape delayed throughout the week.

Coverage will begin on Monday and will continue throughout the week with the final broadcast on June 18.

Streaming video of the graduations will also be available on the Web at www.Cox96.net for those outside of the Cox service area or noncustomers.

The schedule includes:

Monday: 9 a.m., Shadow Ridge; noon, Durango; 3 p.m., Eldorado; 6 p.m., Bonanza.

Tuesday: 9 a.m., Del Sol; noon, Basic.

Wednesday: 9 a.m., Centennial; noon, Desert Pines; 8 p.m., Silverado.

Thursday: 9 a.m., Chaparral; noon, Liberty; 3 p.m., Canyon Springs; 6 p.m., Advanced Technologies Academy; 8 p.m., Coronado.

Friday: 9 a.m., Clark; noon, Western; 3 p.m., Las Vegas Academy; 5 p.m., Cimarron-Memorial; 8 p.m., Cheyenne.

Saturday: 8 a.m., Rancho; 2 p.m., Las Vegas; 4:30 p.m., Community College High School; 7 p.m., Arbor View.

June 17: 8 a.m., Spring Valley; 3 p.m., Southern Nevada Vocational Technical Centers; 5:30 p.m., Sierra Vista; 8 p.m., Mojave.

June 18: 8 a.m., Palo Verde; 10:30 a.m., Green Valley; 1 p.m., Academic Centers; 3 p.m., Valley; 6 p.m., Adult Ed/Desert Rose; 8 p.m., Foothill.