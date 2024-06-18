97°F
Hiker found dead on Bright Angel Trail, according to National Park Services

FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz., Oct. 5, 20 ...
FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 6:49 pm
 

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report on June 16 at approximately 6:45 a.m. of a hiker who was unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trail, approximately 0.5 miles east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse, according to the National Parks Services website.

All attempts by bystanders and National Park Service (NPS) personnel to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful. The hiker was a 41-year-old male who was hiking out of the canyon from an overnight stay at the Bright Angel Campground near Phantom Ranch.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.

For questions or concerns contact Joelle Baird at 928-606-3154.

