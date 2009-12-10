Homeless can phone relatives for free

Homeless men and women can call home for the holidays for free this Saturday at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

The charity’s “Phone Home” program makes available dozens of phones from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so people can talk to out-of-town family members.

“The hope is they’ll reconnect with their families and maybe go home,” said Sharon Mann, spokeswoman for the charity.

Those who attend also will be served a hot lunch.

Cricket Wireless will provide many of the phones for Saturday’s event, which will be held in the dining room of Catholic Charities’ downtown campus, 1501 Las Vegas Blvd. North at Foremaster Lane.