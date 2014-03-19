Homeowner’s Night in Henderson offers help with permitting process

Henderson will extend the hours of the city’s Development Services Center on Wednesday to answer questions and help homeowners with the permitting process.

The City of Henderson Homeowner’s Night will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 240 Water St. Homeowners can ask questions about what types of projects need a permit, apply for a permit or ask for amnesty for non-permitted work.

City staff members will be present to answer questions related to building permits, neighborhood issues and zoning violations including permit applications, plan requirements, water heater permits, requesting inspections and property maintenance.

The amnesty program allows homeowners to self-disclose non-permitted or non-code compliant work in their homes without experiencing any penalties for the required plan review and permit fees.

The city warned that property insurers may not cover work performed without permits and inspections. Also, selling a home that has had modifications without a permit may be difficult. Any work performed without a permit may be required to be torn down, left unoccupied or brought up to code through costly repairs.

