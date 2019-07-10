99°F
News

Hoover Dam free of damage after earthquakes felt in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2019 - 6:17 pm
 

The earthquakes that rattled Southern California and parts of Nevada last week didn’t damage Hoover Dam, according to the federal organization that oversees dam operations.

Authorities inspected the dam that walls the Colorado River on the border of Southern Nevada and Arizona immediately after the quakes and found no evidence of damage, Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman Patty Aaron said Tuesday.

“It’s just fine,” she said.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake first struck the Mojave Desert on Thursday near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about a 240-mile drive from Las Vegas. Several aftershocks soon followed, and a stronger 7.1 magnitude quake rocked the same area on Friday night.

Both quakes were felt throughout the Las Vegas Valley, but no injuries or significant damage was reported.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

