Hoover Dam free of damage after earthquakes felt in Las Vegas

Count the Hoover Dam among the many Southern Nevada structures that were inspected and determined to be free of damage after the recent earthquakes in Southern California, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

Hoover Dam (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Authorities inspected the dam that walls the Colorado River on the border of Southern Nevada and Arizona immediately after the quakes and found no evidence of damage, Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman Patty Aaron said Tuesday.

“It’s just fine,” she said.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake first struck the Mojave Desert on Thursday near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about a 240-mile drive from Las Vegas. Several aftershocks soon followed, and a stronger 7.1 magnitude quake rocked the same area on Friday night.

Both quakes were felt throughout the Las Vegas Valley, but no injuries or significant damage was reported.

