I-15 northbound lanes reopen near Primm after police activity

Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 just south of Primm had been diverted onto Nipton Road in California due to police activity, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada and California law enforcement activity briefly closed northbound lanes of Interstate 15 just south of Primm on Wednesday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Northbound traffic on I-15 had been diverted onto Nipton Road in California off of Exit 1, about 10 miles south of Primm, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 9:40 p.m. Southbound traffic has not been affected.

Lanes were reopened after a person had been taken into custody, the Highway Patrol tweeted about 10:15 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

