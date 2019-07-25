89°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
News

I-15 northbound lanes reopen near Primm after police activity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 10:02 pm
 
Updated July 24, 2019 - 10:16 pm

Nevada and California law enforcement activity briefly closed northbound lanes of Interstate 15 just south of Primm on Wednesday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Northbound traffic on I-15 had been diverted onto Nipton Road in California off of Exit 1, about 10 miles south of Primm, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 9:40 p.m. Southbound traffic has not been affected.

Lanes were reopened after a person had been taken into custody, the Highway Patrol tweeted about 10:15 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Todd Carmichael, chief executive and co-founder of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, speaks ...
Pennsylvania school district accepts donation for unpaid lunches
By Mark Scolforo The Associated Press

A Pennsylvania school district that warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care, and then rejected a businessman’s offer to pay the overdue charges, is apologizing and says it wants to accept the donation after all.

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One upon arrival at Wheeling, W.Va., Wednesday, Jul ...
Budget hawks hate debt deal
By / RJ

A budget deal that will avoid a government shutdown is a win for President Donald Trump and congressional leaders, but deficit hawks warn the plan will increase government spending, defcits and the national debt.

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, a North Korean flag flutters in the wind atop a 160- ...
17 held in North Korea for a week after boat drifts
By Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

The crew members were aboard a Russia-flagged fishing boat when it was detained by North Korea on July 17, the Unification Ministry said in a statement.