If you want to comment on the other guy’s hand, ante up

They say the only time you know for sure a fisherman is telling the truth is when he is calling another fisherman a liar.

On Friday, in a slim little nonprofit (not intentionally, of course) newspaper inserted into the Review-Journal, a certain scribbler quoted extensively from a “Mason-Dixon poll, conducted for an anti-Reid tax-exempt organization based in Arkansas.”

Perhaps it was merely coincidental but only the day before a poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Research and bought and paid for by the Review-Journal — a newspaper that pays its share of taxes and which is published by a company whose CEO lives in Las Vegas, where he also pays taxes along with the company’s hundreds of employees — was the banner story in the paper.



This pusillanimous pipsqueak of a proser published in the other paper had a curious facility by which he dismissed as less than credible the methods in the madness of the poll but found completely believable the trends of the poll that showed the margin between the top three Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Searchlight tightening as the primary approaches. This trend is discernible by comparing past poll results from the same polling company for the same newspaper.

Based on the poll results, the other paper’s guy wrote “it now seems inescapable at this moment in time … that Lowden is no longer the clear favorite to win the primary …”

Yet, without shame or apparent awareness of the contradiction, after completely trusting the results as "inescapable," he goes on to say “I am not sure the poll can be completely trusted.”

He questions the use of random digit dialing, the standard in the polling industry. He sniggered at the fact 58 percent of the Republican respondents were male, though 55 percent of registered Republicans are male and the opposite is approximately true for Democrats. The statistical distinction in the 3-point gap is insignificant.

Then the self-styled pundit critiqued the regional breakdowns, saying they were “slightly askew,” with Clark County and the rurals being “slightly” underrepresented, even though in the 2006 GOP primary 52 percent of the voters were from Clark, the same as the poll sample, while 23 percent were from Washoe, the same as the poll sample, and 25 percent form the rural counties, same as the sample.

(By the way, what is Sturm und Drag? At least that’s how it read in the printed version.)

To all the mewlers and pukers and Monday morning quarterbacks, if you want to get in the game, put up or shut up. Spend your money and commission a poll. Do it right before the primary and the general, and we’ll compare. Loser leaves town.

Since that other guy’s claims are all fishy, I must be telling the truth.