IGT to unveil games based on movie ‘Avatar’

Slot machine builder International Game Technology announced Wednesday it will unveil new games based on the futuristic movie “Avatar” at next week’s Global Gaming Expo.

The two Avatar slot machines — James Cameron’s Avatar Video Slots and James Cameron’s Avatar Treasures of Pandora — are inspired by the highest-grossing film of all time from the Academy Award-winning director James Cameron.

IGT Chief Creative Officer Darrell Rodriguez reflect “the attention to detail and breathtaking beauty that James Cameron fans would expect.”

The Avatar video slot machines will be housed on IGT’s center-stage platform used for such games as “American Idol” and “Batman.” The Treasures of Pandora game will utilize a stand alone cabinet.

Both games will include movie clips and images from the film.

The Global Gaming Expo is Sept. 24-26 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center. The show is closed to the public.

