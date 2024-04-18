77°F
Impairment suspected in auto-pedestrian crash that kills 2, injures several

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Boulder Highway and East Sahara ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Boulder Highway and East Sahara Avenue on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Two people were killed and at least three were injured. Police said impairment was suspected. (NDOT)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2024 - 9:09 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2024 - 10:06 pm

Two pedestrians were killed and at least three were injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday evening.

Driver impairment is suspected, police said. The driver was detained and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash occurred about 7:37 p.m. near Boulder Highway and East Sahara Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A white four-door sedan headed south on Boulder Highway from Karen Avenue struck several people on the sidewalk, said Lt. Jessica Wert.

Two people died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital with no details on the severity of their injuries.

Boulder Highway southbound will be closed several hours for the investigation, Wert said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

