SOUTHWEST VALLEY STABBING

Man, 45, arrested in slaying of girlfriend

A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday night in the entry area of a southwest valley home, Las Vegas police said.

Police arrested the woman’s boyfriend, 45-year-old David Frostick, on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call about 8:45 p.m. at a house on the 9500 block of Swan Bay Drive, near Fort Apache and Desert Inn roads. After arriving, they saw a large amount of blood seeping under the door of the home.

The victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was found dead near the doorway.

Her identity had not yet been released as of Monday afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT INCIDENT

Man killed, another hurt in North Las Vegas

A shooting late Sunday left one man dead and another injured at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

Police went to the complex at 6551 McCarran St. about 10:55 p.m. after shots were fired in a common area. They arrived to find two wounded men.

Both shooting victims were taken to University Medical Center. One of the men, who was not identified by North Las Vegas police, died from his wounds.

The second victim, a 17-year-old, was listed in stable condition.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 385-5555.

HAPPENED EARLY SATURDAY

Coroner’s office IDs man killed in shooting

The man fatally shot in a dispute on the 600 block of Jackson Avenue early Saturday was identified as Tyrone Stacey Nelon of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police were called to the scene, near Owens Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, about 2:15 a.m.

They found the 44-year-old Nelon with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Police have not yet identified a motive. Police said the suspect is a tall, heavyset man who wore a blue and green shirt. The suspect fled south from the scene into the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 385-5555.

VICTIM FOUND IN PARKING LOT

18-year-old arrested in connection with slaying

The man found stabbed to death early Friday in a Tropicana parking lot was identified as Gregory Dominique by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police arrested 18-year-old Tanner Rousseau in connection with the slaying of the 35-year-old Cleveland man.

Dominique was found with multiple stab wounds about 4:12 a.m. in a parking lot north of the casino.