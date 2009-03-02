LAS VEGAS-CLARK COUNTY

Library district picks Oregonian for top job

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District on Saturday selected a former Portland, Ore., librarian to lead the district.

Jeanne Goodrich, an independent consultant and former deputy director of the Multnomah County Library in Portland, was tapped for the executive director position that will be left vacant by Daniel Walters, who is retiring.

The district will move into contract negotiations with Goodrich to determine her salary should she accept the position, spokeswoman Patricia Marvel said.

The other finalists for the position were Diane Duquette, director of libraries for the Kern County Library in Bakersfield, Calif., and Nancy Ledeboer, library director for the Pima County Public Library in Tucson, Calif.

GROCERY STORE SHOOTING

North Las Vegas police still seeking suspects

North Las Vegas police on Saturday were still looking for the suspects who gunned down a 46-year-old woman outside a grocery store the night before.

Spokesman Tim Bedwell said no arrests had been made by late Saturday afternoon in the shooting at the Sunny Market at 600 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, near Losee Road.

Police believe the woman was just a bystander during an exchange of gunfire between two groups of men outside the store about 8:45 p.m.

“This is just somebody who was shopping,” Bedwell said. “It’s just really horrible.”

The two groups of men had been involved in an altercation inside the store that spilled into the parking lot, Bedwell said.

Multiple shots were fired and the woman, whose name was not released, was hit.

She died at the scene.

“This was a parking lot full of people, and just a blatant disregard for everybody by the shooters,” Bedwell said.

Police have not released a description of the suspects, who fled the scene.

Anybody with information on the slaying is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 385-5555.

ELKO PORNOGRAPHY CASE

Ex-lawman pleads not guilty to sex charges

A former Elko police captain has pleaded not guilty to charges of incest and using a minor in the production of pornography.

Aaron Hughes is accused of recording a sexual act with a blood relative younger than 18. He’s being held on $500,000 bail at a facility outside Elko County.

Hughes’ attorney argued for a bail reduction Friday, saying Hughes knows running away would ruin his family. A prosecutor disagreed, saying the possibility of life in prison would be enough to encourage Hughes to try to avoid prosecution.

Elko District Judge Andrew Puccinelli agreed the bail was too high.