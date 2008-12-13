BUDGET CUTS

Reno city officials say layoffs possible

Reno city officials say as many as 500 workers could lose their jobs under worst-case budget projections.

Finance Director Andrew Green said hundreds of workers could be laid off if the city has to cut another $17 million from its budget.

The City Council already has directed staff to prepare plans to cut $3.3 million for consideration in January.

Officials say that reduction could require up to 100 job losses, not including 16 possible layoffs in the building department.

City Manager Charles McNeely is asking labor unions to reduce work hours or forgo a 2.1 percent raise in January to try to avoid layoffs.

Talks between the city and worker groups are ongoing.

NORTHERN NEVADA

Man on bridge has leg severed by train

An oncoming train severed the leg of a man fishing from a bridge east of Reno, according to Washoe County sheriff’s deputies.

Sgt. Harry Dixon said three men were fishing off the Lockwood railroad bridge Wednesday afternoon. As the train approached, two jumped off but the third didn’t make it and his leg was severed.

The victim was taken to a Reno hospital. Details of his condition were not available.

GROWING PROBLEM

California budget predictions get worse

California’s budget deficit will hit $41.8 billion over the next 18 months, potentially forcing the state to issue IOUs for everything from its electricity bills to food providers if lawmakers don’t solve the problem soon, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s administration said Thursday.

The shortfall is far worse than already abysmal estimates.

On the same day, Standard & Poor’s downgraded the state’s credit rating on bonds it sold two months ago and placed more than $50 billion in state debt on watch for a downgrade.

But the grim news did not seem to yield results with legislative leaders, who failed again to make progress in a budget meeting with the governor Thursday.