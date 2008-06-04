SHOT IN PARKING LOT

Las Vegas man dies from gunshot wounds

A 29-year-old man who was shot this weekend in a parking lot in Las Vegas died from his wounds Monday.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Seneca Hentz of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said they found Hentz in a car in a parking lot on Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive Saturday about 10:15 p.m. Hentz had one gunshot wound in his head, police said. Hentz was taken to the University Medical Center where he died Monday morning.

Police said Hentz had been in a verbal altercation with a group of 10 men and teenagers. Police said he was driving away when he was shot. Police have not determined if the slaying was gang related.

Anyone with any information regarding the slaying is urged to call the Homicide Section at 828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 385-5555.

WENT AFTER BOOGIE BOARD

Las Vegan drowns in Lake Mead accident

A 45-year-old Las Vegas man drowned Sunday at Lake Mead, according to the National Park Service.

Ronaldo Datangel drowned near the Hemenway Fishing Pier about 8:45 p.m. The park service reported friends saw Datangel as he attempted to retrieve a boogie board that had floated away from shore. He was not wearing a life jacket, officials said.

Friends and family noticed he went under and pulled him from the lake and attempted to perform CPR.

Datangel’s death marked the 13th fatality of the year at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

PULLED KNIFE ON MAN

17-year-old killed during confrontation

A 17-year-old died Monday after being shot during a confrontation earlier in the day when he pulled a knife on a person who confronted him, Las Vegas police said.

Police said the incident occurred about 5:45 a.m. at the Wellington Meadows Apartment, 9550 W. Sahara Avenue.

Police said they went to the complex after getting reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, police found the teenager, whose name was not released, with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to University Medical Center where he died several hours later.

Police said the teenager initially was confronted by a male, whose age was unavailable, who asked him if he knew anything about damaged vehicles at the complex. The teenager then pulled a knife out and advanced toward the male. Police said the male who questioned the boy then fired one shot at the teenager.

Police said the shooter cooperated with police and was not arrested. The case was submitted to the district attorney’s office for review, police said.

U-HAUL VAN DEATH

Man who died exiting moving vehicle ID’d

A man who died early Saturday morning after he got out of the U-Haul van he was driving while the vehicle was in motion has been identified as 44-year-old Patrick Brown of Antioch, Calif.

Brown was driving west on Pine Shores Parkway, near Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive, about 12:25 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he exited the vehicle.

The 2006 Ford moving van he was driving struck him and dragged him until it came to rest after running into a block wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OVERTURNED ON BELTWAY

24-year-old who died in rollover identified

A man who died Sunday after he lost control of his car and it overturned on the Las Vegas Beltway has been identified as 24-year-old Pierre John Amigo Uniza of Las Vegas.

Uniza was traveling south on the Beltway south of Sahara Avenue about 9:30 a.m. when he lost control of his Toyota Celica and it drifted off the right shoulder, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Uniza steered sharply to the left, crossed two southbound lanes and struck a center median wall. The vehicle then veered right again, traveling off the right shoulder and up a rock embankment, causing the car to flip over.

Uniza was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, according to the patrol.

DEAD IN HOME

Woman found dead, died of asphyxiation

A woman found dead at her east Las Vegas home last week was killed by asphyxiation, the Clark County coroner’s office reported Monday.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as 67-year-old Patricia Louise Brafford.

Las Vegas police said Brafford’s husband discovered her body about 8:30 p.m. Friday at 14 Del Amo Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95. The woman was found in one of the home’s bedrooms, police said.

Brafford’s husband told police that he had been trying to contact his wife since 11 a.m. that day but had been unsuccessful.