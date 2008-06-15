LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

Security guard kills man at apartment

A man was shot and killed during a struggle with a security guard at an apartment complex near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway on Thursday night.

Roberto Simmon, 34, of Las Vegas was killed by a gunshot wound to the neck, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police did not identify the guard or name the company that employed him.

According to police, the security guard works at a complex in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive and was called to an apartment for a loud music complaint.

Witnesses told investigators that when the guard knocked on the door, Simmon attacked the guard and a fight ensued. The security guard drew a gun and fired one shot, killing Simmon, police said.

The investigation is continuing, and no charges have been filed, police said.

NORTHERN ARIZONA STABBING

Man guilty of murder in slaying of mother

A Mohave County Superior Court jury Friday rejected an insanity defense in the trial of a mentally troubled Kingman, Ariz., man accused in the brutal slaying of his mother.

Robert Fisher, 32, was found guilty of second-degree murder. A medical examiner determined that the victim, Vivian Neal, 58, suffered 40 stabs in a January 2006 attack.

The jury acquitted Fisher of the arson of his mother’s home but convicted him of assaulting an arresting officer four hours after the slaying.

Fisher faces a 10- to 273/4-year prison term when sentenced July 11 by Judge Steve Conn.

PREDATORY PEDOPHILE

Prolific child molester gets 35 years in prison

A Lake Havasu City, Ariz., man with a 50-year history of child molestation was sent to prison for 35 years Friday, according to prosecutor Meredith Bannon.

Richard Ramsdell, 68, a retired Army lieutenant colonel with a doctorate in accounting, was sentenced by Mohave County Superior Court Commissioner Lee Jantzen.

Ramsdell pleaded guilty to molesting three children, but Bannon said at least seven other victims have been identified.

She said the other cases will not be prosecuted to spare the children the ordeal of trial and because he was given what’s expected to be a life term.

Bannon said Ramsdell molested his own children decades ago, and he took his predatory pedophilia into a Connecticut neighborhood. She said he served seven years in prison in Connecticut for child molestation.

NORTH SHORE OF LAKE TAHOE

Ordinances intended to lessen bear conflicts

A Lake Tahoe community has enacted a tougher trash ordinance to reduce human-bear conflicts.

Under the action taken on a 4-1 vote Wednesday by the Incline Village General Improvement District board, residents cannot put garbage at curbs until after 5 a.m. on collection days.

People who leave trash out overnight have been blamed for luring bears to the north shore community.

The new ordinance also calls for residents to face stiffer fines for wildlife-related trash violations: $300 for a first offense and $1,000 for a second offense.

The $300, first-offense fine under the new ordinance would go toward a 96-gallon wildlife-resistant container to be provided to offenders, the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza reported.

HUNTING TAG DISTRIBUTION

State wildlife agency traces database breach

Employees of the Nevada Department of Wildlife face discipline after improperly accessing a database to learn whether they or their friends had obtained hunting tags, the agency’s director said Friday.

Ken Mayer said he took away access that 31 employees had to the database after learning Wednesday that four hunters were informed ahead of time about their big game tags and hunting units.

The agency has digital records of who accessed the database and is reviewing them to determine how many workers are involved.

“The competition is pretty stiff to get a tag,” Mayer said. “The draw itself is secure and not affected.”

Mayer said he would request a review of the system by independent auditors to ensure that the problem doesn’t occur again.

Hunters who apply for tags for deer, elk, antelope and other game are entered into the annual draw, or lottery, in the late spring by an independent contractor.

Results are to be released today, and regulations forbid advance release.