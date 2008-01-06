NEW YEAR’S DAY CRASH

Officials probe cause of vehicle rollover

Authorities with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are trying to determine the cause of a single-vehicle traffic accident that claimed the lives of two teenagers from Texas on New Year’s Day.

The vehicle was heading north when it exited Interstate 14 and rolled just south of the Utah border at 9:18 a.m.

Two 19-year-old passengers from Dallas were ejected in the rollover.

Daniel Witte was declared dead at the scene of the accident, and Warren Hutcheson died of his injuries at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized in nearby St. George, Utah.

ARIZONA COLLISION

Woman gets prison for DUI, manslaughter

A 12-year prison sentence has been imposed in an alcohol-involved collision that claimed the lives of a Fort Mojave couple in northwest Arizona.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steve Conn sentenced Nancy Christine Freeman, 38, on Friday in Kingman.

The Golden Shores resident pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and two counts of manslaughter in the November 2006 crash that claimed the lives of George Kaser, 85, and his wife, Audrey, 74.