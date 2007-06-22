42-YEAR-OLD MAN

Second drowning victim identified

Authorities identified the second man who was found dead after he was swept away by fast-moving water in the Las Vegas Wash as 42-year-old Samuel Rosales of Las Vegas.

Rosales was fishing with 31-year-old Rodwal E. Garcia near Northshore Road west of Lake Mead on Sunday.

Garcia waded into the wash and was swept away. When Rosales went in to help, he also was swept away by the water, authorities said.

The bodies of the two men were recovered Monday.

MOUTH WAS TAPED

Woman, 19, charged in death of infant

A Lake Stevens, Wash., woman was charged with manslaughter in the death of her 4-month-old son after she told authorities she taped a pacifier to his mouth to keep it from falling out.

Bonnie M. Desmond, 19, was charged Tuesday in the death of Noah James Petersen. Bail was set at $500,000.

Desmond called 911 Monday and said her baby was unconscious, but paramedics found the boy had been dead for hours, Fire District 8 Deputy Chief David Lingenfelter said.

The autopsy results were not immediately released.

If convicted, Desmond faces 6 1/2 to 8 1/2 years in prison, Deputy Prosecutor Mark Roe said.