RIDER TREATED FOR BURNS

Motorcycle catches fire at Laughlin River Run

A motorcycle burst into flames at a major bike rally south of Las Vegas.

The 28th annual Laughlin River Run was winding down Sunday with few other reports of mishaps.

Las Vegas police Sgt. Andrew Walsh said police made four DUI arrests as of late Saturday, plus a handful of open-container citations.

Boulder City fire spokesman Larry Tunforss said one rider’s 2010 motorcycle caught fire suddenly Saturday from an oil leak.

The rider was treated for slight burns.

About 35,000 people gathered for what was billed as the largest ride-in motorcycle rally in the West.

The rally in the Colorado River resort town of Laughlin was marred by a fatal biker gang brawl in 2002.

USE OF MAIN AUTOPILOT LOST

California girl ends bid to sail nonstop around world alone

A 16-year-old Southern California girl attempting to sail solo around the world has ended her quest to become the youngest to make the trip nonstop and will head to South Africa for repairs.

Abby Sunderland wrote on her blog Saturday that it would be "foolish and irresponsible" to keep going after losing use of her main autopilot. She expects to land in Cape Town in about two weeks.

Even with her nonstop attempt over, she intends to complete the voyage.

Sunderland, of Thousand Oaks, embarked Jan. 23 after brother Zac completed a westerly solo circumnavigation at the age of 17.

Another 16-year-old, Australian Jessica Watson, is expected to complete her nonstop solo voyage and arrive in Sydney Harbor as early as this week.

STRINGENT RULES CITED

New Mexico stops recognizing Utah’s concealed carry licenses

New Mexico is no longer recognizing Utah’s concealed carry licenses, saying Utah’s license requirements don’t meet New Mexico standards.

Utah licenses require significantly less training than New Mexico licenses do, said state Public Safety Secretary John Denko.

New Mexico’s concealed carry requirements are designed to protect public safety while ensuring Second Amendment rights, Denko said.

New Mexico won’t recognize another state’s license unless its rules allowing people to carry concealed weapons, including training and other provisions, are as stringent as New Mexico’s.

The Department of Public Safety said questions over licenses obtained by New Mexico residents in Utah also are making it necessary to evaluate which licenses will be recognized as valid.