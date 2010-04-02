A middle school principal accused of giving students additional opportunities to complete a state standardized test has resigned from the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy, officials confirmed Thursday.

INVESTIGATION NOT COMPLETE

Agassi middle school principal resigns amid testing scandal

Bevelyn Smothers quit before the Nevada Department of Education concluded its investigation into the incident involving the state’s criterion referenced tests, which are used to evaluate student performance under No Child Left Behind, the federal school accountability law.

An official from the state Department of Education said the final report in the investigation is not complete.

In a statement from Agassi Prep, officials said the public charter school places the "highest priority" on "strict compliance with district rules and state regulations."

Smothers said in a statement she was "grateful to be part of this great educational institution." She was hired in 2009.

IDENTITY NOT RELEASED

Body of man found Thursday in southwest part of valley

Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the southwest valley Thursday afternoon.

The body was found near the intersection of Durango Drive and Ford Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road, about 1:30 p.m.

The identity of the man was not released.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

Candidate’s bid to be on ballot goes to state Supreme Court

The Nevada Supreme Court will decide whether Amber Candelaria has a legal right to run for Las Vegas justice of the peace, or whether her name will stay off the ballot as District Judge James Bixler ordered in March.

At issue is whether Candelaria meets the requirement that justice of the peace candidates must be licensed to practice law for five years prior to running.

Candelaria was licensed in October 2006, which means she will have a little more than four years under her belt by the time the November general election arrives.

Candelaria’s attorneys, Alan LeFebvre and Dan Polsenberg, argue the timeline should include all of 2006 since the Nevada State Bar dues Candelaria paid that fall were for the entire year and not on a pro rata basis.

Also, LeFebvre and Polsenberg, along with Bixler, agree the statutes governing justice of the peace candidacies are convoluted.

The Clark County district attorney’s office opposes the appeal. Deputy District Attorney Bernard Zadrowski is one of the candidates in the race and it is Zadrowski who filed the election challenge against Candelaria.

The high court ordered all parties to submit arguments by next Thursday.

Conrad Hafen and Colby Beck also are running for the Department 14 position.

LAS VEGAS INCIDENT

Honolulu police officer pleads guilty to obstructing officer

Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge against a Honolulu police officer who has pleaded guilty to obstructing a public officer.

The Clark County district attorney’s office says the charge against Shayne Souza was dropped because he has stayed out of trouble since his arrest and has complied with a list of court conditions.

Souza and fellow officer Kevin Fujioka were arrested Aug. 15.

A preliminary hearing for Fujioka is set for May 11. He is charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and possession of an ounce or less of marijuana.

Souza and Fujioka were in Las Vegas to participate in a softball tournament.